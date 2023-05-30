Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with North Otago farmer, cook, and author, Pip Cameron.
On with the show:
Damien O’Connor:
We track down the Minister of Agriculture on the ground in Gisborne talking to farmers and growers. Are they chewing his ear? And what can the Government do about record on-farm inflation?
Pip Cameron:
We catch up with a North Otago farmer, and cook, who is also the author of “Winter Warmers - Recipes and Stories from a NZ High Country Station”.
Richard Slee:
We continue our series on “Old Young Farmers” of the year. Today we head back to the eve of the millennium, 1999, and a small Southland farmer with a big heart. We also pay tribute to the late Owen Buckingham - a pioneer of farmer protest.
Todd Clark:
US correspondent talks about a big dry heading into summer, the prospect of Biden v Trump, and Memorial Day.
Andrew Burtt:
Beef + Lamb NZ chief economist on on-farm inflation at a 40-year high at 16.3 per cent, with interest rates leading the charge at +85 per cent.
