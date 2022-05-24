Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated National Lamb Day with Beef+Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor.



Damien O'Connor:

We catch up with the Minister of Trade and Agriculture in the Big Apple, where he's leading a trade including the likes of Silver Fern Farms, Fonterra, Zespri and Merino NZ.

Terry Meikle:

Talking of apples, the chief executive of Apples & Pears NZ comments on "the perfect storm" for the apple industry that's playing out this season.

Sam McIvor:

It's National Lamb Day and the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ celebrates 140 years since the first shipment of frozen New Zealand lamb and mutton landed in London, 98 days after embarking from Port Chalmers on February 15, 1882, on the sailing ship Dunedin.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior agricultural analyst says the macro-economic influences on the dairy sector are now far more uncertain than was the case last season. With global dairy production growth set to remain constrained and a "fog of uncertainty" clouding the demand outlook, Rabobank has announced a farmgate milk price forecast of $9.00kg/MS for the 2022/23 dairy season. In its recently-released New Zealand Dairy Seasonal Outlook report, Rabobank says seismic global events – including the war in Ukraine and ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in China – continue to reverberate in dairy markets across the globe, providing a challenging backdrop for milk price forecasts covering the new dairy season.



Phil Duncan:

The cold theme continues as Monday's weather expert has had to "cool" his heels until Tuesday, to talk about winter's first shot in anger. And frosts and big swells!

