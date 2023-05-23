File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Deer Industry New Zealand chief executive, Innes Moffat, to find out more about the many options deer offer the economy.

On with the show:

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC joins us in the studio.

Winston Peters:

Is the NZ First leader still dining out on past glories, namely the Provincial Growth Fund? Was it a good idea? Was the billion trees programme a good idea? Was putting Jacinda in as PM a good idea? And is his War on Woke a good idea?

James Robertson:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. Today it’s the turn of the 2019 Grand Final winner, these days domiciled in Shanghai working for Fonterra.

Innes Moffat:

We catch up with the DINZ (Deer Industry New Zealand) chief executive who updates the state of “one of the country’s biggest little industries”.

Hamish Carswell:

Northern Otago farmer reckons we’re in danger of running out of wood as the competition for a limited resource continues to grow.

Listen below:



