Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Climate Change Minister James Shaw about the Emissions Reduction Plan.

James Shaw:

The Climate Change Minister comments on yesterday's "historic" release of the Government's first Emissions Reduction Plan and says the agricultural sector risks being shunned by discerning offshore buyers if it doesn't lower its GHG emissions profile.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ responds to Minister Shaw's comments and says there is a clear pathway for lowering emissions but it "won't be an easy nut to crack".

Esther Guy-Meakin:

The red meat industry has cracked $3 billion of exports for the March quarter (2022) for the first time despite facing some serious headwinds, both internationally and domestically. So says the Senior Manager Strategy, Trade Policy & Advocacy for the Meat Industry Association.

Sir David Fagan:

The world's greatest shearer (and Shearing NZ President) comments on the 2022/23 competitive circuit, world record attempts and the big dry in the upper North Island.

