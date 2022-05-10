Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan, a couple of rural entrepreneurs who are dabbling in the alcohol business.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on a big announcement coming up on Monday about the government's plans to slash climate GHG emissions, an M. Bovis milestone and his recent trade trip to Japan.

Lawrence Field:

We talk to the 1995 NZ Sharemilker of the Year about the Rabobank Financial Skills Workshops he's facilitating these days in his current capacity as a celebrity farm accountant!

Hunter McGregor:

We catch up with our Shanghai-based China correspondent who's in day 43 of lockdown. He paints a grim picture of the Chinese economy as it attempts to maintain a Zero Covid Policy.

Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today's panel features two entrepreneurial women in agriculture who share a passion for rural social media and booze!

