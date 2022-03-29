Today for Rural Wellness Week on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Kate Ivey, the woman behind DediKate, an online exercise platform with a rural focus.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture talks about rural wellness and also answers questions from East Coast farmer Graeme Williams on carbon farming in his region.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Graeme Williams:
Williams responds to the Minister of Agriculture and comments on the East Coast flooding and his own mental health struggles.
Kate Ivey:
Kate Ivey lives on a high country farm on the shores of Lake Pukaki. She also runs DediKate, an online fitness programme with a rural focus.
Hunter McGregor:
Shanghai is in full lockdown as China continues to pursue a Zero Covid policy. What does this mean for a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison to Shanghai restaurants?
Listen below: