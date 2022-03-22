Voyager 2021 media awards
The Country

The Country Full Show: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who reckoned the Government's ignoring the primary sector when it comes to fuel.

On with the show:

Polly Harding:

This high-profile radio celebrity has gone farming with her partner in Wairarapa and is promoting an online fitness programme for rural folk.

John McOviney:

The Waitomo sheep, beef and forestry farmer, Steelfort chief executive and Tauranga voter is a man who has some decisions to make in the next few months!

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

This farming academic's having a crack at how the government is ignoring the productive primary sector at the expense of vote-grabbing populism.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent comments on Trump, Biden, spring growth and raising money for charity through the Farm Bureau.

