Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with National MP Simon Bridges, who announced his retirement from politics today.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on Simon Bridges' shock resignation, fuel price cuts, the Ukraine situation, Shane Jones' take on Three Waters and the Treaty of Waitangi and whether Christopher Luxon is the new John Key?

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist about the state of the world economy and the prospects for inflation, interest rates and primary sector commodity prices for New Zealand.

Simon Bridges:

The Country farewells an old friend of the show.

Sarah von Dadelszen:

This Hawkes Bay sheep, beef and dairy farmer is a woman who wears many governance hats in agriculture, including as a director for Ballance Agri-Nutrients. We talk about a drop in the price of urea, a great season in Hawkes Bay and a challenging time for the meat processing industry.

Hunter McGregor:

We ask our Shanghai-based correspondent whether China is about to shut up shop with its Zero Covid policy?

