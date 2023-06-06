File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with 2023 King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours recipients, Leaderbrand founder Murray McPhail and longtime show correspondent, Steve Wyn-Harris.

On with the show:

Murray McPhail:

We kick off the show with the founder and director of LeaderBrand, who was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his contribution to the horticulture industry.

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the National Party leader why he’s better in person than on television. Plus, what are the Nats going to do regarding He Waka Eke Noa, the fertiliser tax and housing gobbling up some of our best farmland?

Steve Wyn-Harris:

We congratulate one of our longest-serving correspondents who was recognised for his services to the farming industry and rural communities in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Kaila Colbin:

The BOMA chief executive previews E Tipu IFAMA 2023, the biggest food and fibre summit in the land, coming up in Christchurch from June 17-20.

Peter Nation:

Eight sleeps to go, and the chief executive of Fieldays encourages the punters to buy their tickets online.

