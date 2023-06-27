File photo / Greg Bowker

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist Cameron Bagrie, to find out why he’d rather be a farmer than an Auckland property developer.

On with the show:

Jeremy Rookes:

In the absence of Damien O’Connor (in China), we invite a last-minute fill-in, and Canterbury hobby farmer, to talk rain, rugby, his bull sale roadie and the bloating of the public service.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist says he’d rather be a farmer than an Auckland property developer over the next 12-18 months. We also look at the plummeting tax take and why the government is now paying the price for being ideologues rather than practising pragmatic economics.

Chanelle O’Sullivan and Chelsea Millar:

Today’s panel features two high-profile influencers in agri-business and rural entrepreneurs who are leading the charge on innovation. One is the co-founder of the Farming Mums NZ Facebook page, and the other is the head of Grass Roots Media.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent is looking forward to pressing the flesh with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Agriculture and Trade Damien O’Connor after the former meets with China’s three top leaders.

Listen below:







