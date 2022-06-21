Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked about agricultural greenhouse gas emissions with Minister for Agriculture Damien O'Connor, DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel, Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor and North Otago farmer Jane Smith.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves come off as we debate carbon taxes and ruminant livestock GHG emissions with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade. Plus, we also look at his upcoming trade mission to Europe to progress an FTA with the EU and call BS on some alleged claims he's made around trade being blocked because of our current emissions profile.

Jim van der Poel and Sam McIvor:

The industry-good panel, featuring the chairman of DairyNZ and the CEO of Beef + Lamb NZ, deny they've rolled over and let Jacinda tickle their tummy when it comes to He Waka Eke Noa.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, award-winning environmentalist and outspoken critic of the government is let off the chain as she responds to Damien O'Connor, Jim van der Poel and Sam McIvor.

