Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Climate Change Commission chair Dr Rod Carr, for a discussion on on-farm greenhouse gas emissions.

On with the show:

Dr Rod Carr - Part 1:

We ask the chair of the Climate Change Commission why he pushed back against several recommendations from He Waka Eke Noa, including the idea that farmers could offset their greenhouse gas emissions with all the vegetation on their farms that sequesters carbon - namely shelter belts, native bush, woody vegetation and potentially even grass?

Dr Rod Carr - Part 2:

The second part of our chat with Climate Change Commission chair Dr Rod Carr is all about low-emissions farm systems.

Jane Smith:

A North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist responds to Dr Rod Carr on behalf of New Zealand farmers.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development discusses some interesting new research from Rabobank and KiwiHarvest looking at how Kiwis' diets and food shopping behaviours are changing.

We're spending more on food, less on meat and there are more vegans and vegetarians, but fewer Kiwis are getting their 5+ a day of vegetables and fruit.

And we still don't know the difference between a "Best Before" and a "Use By" label on our food.

