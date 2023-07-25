Photo / Pexels

Today on The Country, the gloves well and truly come off between Jamie Mackay and Damien O’Connor.

Damien O’Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture and Trade whether he’s picked up any new ministerial portfolios, as one of the few remaining walking wounded in the Labour Cabinet? Plus we talk David Parker throwing his Revenue portfolio toys, Kiri Allan’s sad exit from politics, pandering to census non-compliers and gangs, and why the government is not backing farmers and wool carpets in schools. And are the lunatics running the asylum?

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who responds to some of Damien O’Connor’s more confusing comments.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy, our second-largest dairy company, updates a very challenging market but says if farmers can get through the next six months, the world will be a better place in 2024.

Victoria Bernard:

Last week Rabobank and food education charity Garden to Table launched a new financial literacy teaching resource to develop and strengthen money management skills among New Zealand school children. Today we get the low down on this new ten-lesson teaching unit that helps students build their financial literacy skills by undertaking everyday garden and cooking activities.

