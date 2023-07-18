File photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ Hemp Industries Association Chair Richard Barge, to find out more about this “wonder crop”.

Shane Jones:

We ask the self-titled Prince of the Provinces whether Winston and NZ First are heading down a conspiratorial rabbit hole in a desperate bid to win votes. Plus, he has plenty to say about the Greens, Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon and “that ankle biter”, David Seymour.

Richard Barge:

The NZ Hemp Industries Association Chair talks about the undoubted qualities of this “wonder crop” that can feed, clothe and house us. But does the burgeoning industry have an image problem with the association with wacky backy and bearded hippies? And why can’t we feed the by-products to animals?

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent, and poster boy for regenerative agriculture, wants to “Make Soil Great Again”. Plus we talk about the farming season, farming solar panels and a great couple of weeks of sport in the UK.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Which is best for us? A plant or meat diet? And is there such a thing as carbon-neutral food? And how are things down on the farm in wet Waikato? We ponder all this with one of NZ’s leading primary sector academics.

