Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to UK correspondent Farmer Tom Martin, about how his Farmer Time programme has made it to New Zealand schools.

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader if he's a racist trying to "stoke the fires of a culture war"? This was after he claimed New Zealand is becoming an ethnostate based on the proposed Three Waters reforms and the creation of a new Māori Health Authority. Plus, what does he think about Rod Carr and the Climate Change Commission?

Roger Carruthers:

Oat milk (or should that be juice?) is coming to Southland and we chat to the NZ Functional Foods interim chief executive about a $50 million factory being built to produce 80 million litres annually. But what does it taste like?

Stuart Anderson:

We ask the deputy director-general of MPI if we're doing enough to keep Foot and Mouth Disease out of the country, especially now as it's edging ever closer (in Bali).

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says Geoff and Justine Ross are right. People pay for the story. But they also want proteins with fewer emissions and that is the story New Zealand needs to tell.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent talks about heatwaves, the prospect of a new PM, and his Farmer Time initiative coming to New Zealand.

