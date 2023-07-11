File photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asks NZ First leader Winston Peters and National’s Agriculture and Trade spokesman Todd McClay for their opinion on the NZ-EU FTA.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We ask a former Foreign Minister if our newly-inked FTA with the European Union is a good one or are the Aussies right. Has there been hyperbole in Northland and are the polls wrong? Who is the real “Coalition of Chaos” and is Winston re-writing history?

Sam Back and Hamish Goatley:

Two Lincoln University students, who were part of an 11-strong group (the Handy Landys) who headed up to Hawke’s Bay last week to help out in the cyclone recovery, want to let people know they are not forgotten and there are people still out there to help.

Jane Smith:

She’s an outspoken North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist. But is she being muzzled for speaking out on behalf of farmers? And was she offered the baubles of office by an Ag sector leader if she towed the party line? Is she a modern-day rural Joan of Arc? Or just a nuisance?

Todd McClay:

National’s Agriculture and Trade spokesman has his say on the EU FTA, the stupidity of winter grazing regulations in Southland, and what he’s seeing on the ground in cyclone-devastated Hawke’s Bay.

Phil Duncan:

We ask our weatherman the same thing we’ve been asking for six months. When is it going to stop raining?

