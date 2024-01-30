Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith, who is thinking of running a “Bootcamp for Bureaucrats” on her North Otago farm.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, has come in from mustering the back block, where she’s been contemplating running a “Bootcamp for Bureaucrats” on her farm.

Hunter McGregor:

A Kiwi based in Shanghai selling New Zealand venison to the Chinese. With Chinese New Year just around the corner, we ask if it will be a catalyst for increased activity for a struggling economy.

Grant McCallum:

We talk to our former Northland dairy farming correspondent ahead of his Maiden Speech in the House tomorrow night. Plus, we ask him if James Shaw will indeed be a loss to Parliament.

Tony Finch:

DairyNZ’s external engagement lead shares his comments on dairy farmer sentiment and how the season is progressing.

Mike Casey:

We catch up with a Cromwell-based orchardist to ask - has he been bribing politicians (and the media) with zero-carbon cherries? He wraps the season and looks at some new initiatives in horticulture.

Listen below:







