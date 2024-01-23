Photo / Bevan Conley.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay comes over all Trump and Todd, talking about the former US President with Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay, and US correspondent Todd Clark.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talks Trump and tariffs, the prospect of an FTA with India, and whether the Nats are going to hang their coalition partner David Seymour out to dry over his Bill on the Treaty principles.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy says while industry returns are on the up, it’s not without downside risks around geopolitical transport and trade tensions around the world.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Todd Clark:

We ask our US farming correspondent if a Trump presidency would be good for farmers. Plus, he comments on farming in the depths of winter and record beef prices.

Jerome Wenzlick:

The chief executive of Future Post’s dream to reduce waste has piqued the attention of Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who will visit Future Post’s Waiuku factory on Thursday on his mission to find sustainable building practices he can bring home to his island nation.

