Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a rather busy Wayne Langford, to find out where the Federated Farmers president is off to next.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers has “been everywhere man”. He spent yesterday visiting cyclone-affected farms in Gisborne, is in Wellington today and will spend tomorrow at the Southern Field Days just outside of Gore.

Jane Smith:

The straight-talking and award-winning North Otago farmer takes time off the handpiece crutching lambs to have a crack at the Waitaki District Council over property rights. She also sounds a sobering warning for farmers across the country.

Damien O’Connor:

We book in for an argument with the Opposition’s spokesman on trade.

Tom Young:

We take a look at the state of the red meat industry with the national livestock manager of Affco – and someone not a mile away from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Patrick Crawshaw:

Patoka Sheep and Beef farmer whose trip off-farm post-cyclone “for a change of scene and a bit of a break” was to win the East Coast Regional title for the Young Farmer of the Year contest. He looks back on a very challenging 12 months.

Listen below: