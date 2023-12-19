Photo / Tim Whittaker

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with former Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We wrap the year with a man who started as Minister for Agriculture, Trade, Biosecurity and Land Information and finished it as opposition spokesperson for trade. Today we talk about an FTA with India, the ease (or lack of) of doing business in New Zealand, life after having your feet under the Treasury benches, and living with Grant’s huge fiscal hole.

Krista Franklin:

This month’s Farmstrong farmers are Northland kūmara growers Krista and James Franklin, who got whacked by Cyclone Gabrielle. Krista shares the story of how the family got through it.

Kate Acland:

The chair of Beef + Lamb NZ wraps a very testing year for the red meat industry, especially for sheep farmers.

Richard Burke:

The Gisborne-based LeaderBrand chief executive looks back on an unbelievably challenging 2023 for salad and vegetable growers.

Jane Smith:

The straight-talking North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, gets stuck into woke regulations being foisted upon farmers. Plus, we get her Christmas wishlist and Ag Person of the Year.

Listen below: