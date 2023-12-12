Photo / Filip Fuxa

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with electric cherry orchard pioneer Mike Casey, to ask if he wants batteries for Christmas.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talks about getting his feet under his new ministerial desk, the 100-day plan, and the heavy lifting ahead for 2024 in his portfolio. Plus, we look at getting on a plane to India, reinstating the live animal export trade and whether he’s enjoying Winston’s “War on Woke”.

Charles Taituha:

Agribusiness professional who’s an adviser contracted to Beef+Lamb NZ and several Maori entities - what was he doing at Cop28? Was the climate change talkfest a waste of time and money for the representatives there from New Zealand agriculture?

Cameron Bagrie:

We wrap the financial year (and associated indices) with an independent economist and we ask if 2024 is going to be any better than 2023.

Mike Casey:

We catch up with the Central Otago cherry grower, and the chief executive of NZ Zero and Forest Lodge Orchard, to talk about the electrification of our farms, the slow cherry season and his recent visit from the Rabobank Global Farmers Masterclass.

