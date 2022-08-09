File photo / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Ngāi Tahu Farming general manager Will Burrett about a seven-year trial comparing regenerative and conventional farming practices.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The high-flying Act leader comments on the latest One News poll, Sam Uffindel, the Auditor-General's damning comments on Three Waters, and Trump being raided by the FBI.

Will Burrett:

The general manager of Ngāi Tahu Farming and Forestry explains the parameters behind the seven-year, $11.5 million joint project with the Government to validate the science of regenerative farming, which will compare side-by-side dairy farms to assess the environmental impacts of conventional vs regenerative farming methods.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics has some interesting comments about why we are not sustainable when it comes to milling wheat and pork. Plus, she questions the sustainability of regenerative farming and the science behind the Ngāi Tahu trial.

Mike Firth:

This South Wairarapa farmer is under the pump from Mother Nature - having had 227mls of rain dumped from above since 3 am Monday.

Listen below: