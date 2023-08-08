Photo / Chris Putnam

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Damien O’Connor, to talk about his recent debate with National’s agriculture spokesman Todd McClay, at the Red Meat Sector Conference.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We talk to the Minister of Agriculture about the loneliness of being the Trade Minister. We also discuss an FTA with India, his debate with Todd McClay, the polls, tax, and whether one of the world’s largest investment companies BlackRock (which has committed $2 billion to a fund focused on making New Zealand the first country in the world with 100 per cent renewable energy), is greenwashing?

Emma Higgins:

“It’s always darkest before dawn”. So says Rabobank’s senior ag analyst about the current state of the New Zealand dairy industry as we face tumbling prices off the back of China being awash with milk.

Kate Acland:

The Chair of Beef + Lamb NZ reflects on a very successful Red Meat Sector Conference, comments on the challenges of an FTA with India, and the challenges facing sheep and beef farmers down on the farm.

Nick White/Colin Wright/Nigel Beckford:

We offer some much-needed cheer to farmers and growers courtesy of Luxury Trail Tours and Farmstrong.

Listen below:



