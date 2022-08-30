Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to rural leader Jessie Chan who has just been appointed as an independent director to the NZPork board.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade updates the Nelson/Marlborough flooding, comments on farmer criticism of He Waka Eke Noa, the spread of wilding pines and whether the Government is suffering as many woes as the All Blacks.

Derek Daniell:

This leading New Zealand sheep breeder is one of the many farmer signatories of an open letter to fellow farmers urging action over He Waka Eke Noa.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent comments on the longest and hottest China heatwave since national records began in 1961 and the lowest water levels in the Yangtze River since 1865.

Jessie Chan:

This prominent rural leader is also the 2017 Dairy Woman of the Year, and current RuralCo chair, She's just been appointed as an independent director to the NZPork board.

Bruce Cotterill:

This high-profile business leader has written an excellent column in the Weekend Herald - Three Waters doesn't pass the sniff test - where he says supposed reforms are actually a recipe for failure and fragmentation.

