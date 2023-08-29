The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968. It is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum. Photo / Jamie Mackay

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played songs with a Memphis theme, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

On with the show:

Todd Clark:

Sixty years on from Dr Martin Luther King Junior’s “I Have a Dream” speech from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, we head to Lexington, Kentucky to ask our US farming correspondent for his reflections on one of the most moving moments in history. Plus we ask why American farmers are getting records for prices for beef when our prices are falling.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics says that with all the models, projections, algorithms and forecasts flying around, it’s no wonder farmers are confused.

Adam Thompson and Rhys Roberts:

Today’s farmer panel features two young rural leaders and entrepreneurs who “have a dream” for New Zealand farming.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association casts her eye over some disappointing July numbers for the red meat industry.

Listen below:








