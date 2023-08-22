Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Damien O’Connor, to find out whether Labour’s timing around the emissions pricing policy last week was tone-deaf.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture and Trade about last night’s political poll (with Labour now in the death zone of the 20s), plus was Labour’s timing tone-deaf on Friday around the emissions pricing policy after Fonterra knocked another 25c off the milk price? Are banks ripping off farmers and small businesses to subsidise their home loan portfolio? And we finish with the good news - the 2023 MPI Good Employer Awards.

Mark de Lautour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy fires a bit of a shot across the bows of Fonterra as he talks about a challenging first few months in the top job.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist comments on fixing v floating your mortgage, whether the banks are ripping us off with their super profits, and why roading and infrastructure spending is so important to the economy.

Sarah von Dadelszen:

Hawke’s Bay sheep, beef and dairy farmer, also wears many governance hats in agriculture. Today we talk about the ongoing recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and how the insurance industry is coping with paying for it.

Phil Duncan:

From Weatherwatch.co.nz with a long-awaited good forecast.

Listen below:



