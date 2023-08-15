Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Wairoa farmer Dave Martin to find out how he’s getting on six months after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader on Labour’s GST-free fruit and vege policy, his party’s upcoming tax policy, banning phones in schools, and if he regrets not ruling out working with Winston Peters.

Dave Martin:

Wairoa farmer, and event director for the East Coast Farming Expo, updates the situation six months after Cyclone Gabrielle. He’s still trying to get his maize off, which should have happened in April.

Jenna Smith and Nigel Woodhead:

Smith, the chief executive of Pouarua Farms, and Woodhead, 2017′s Young Farmer of the Year, make up today’s “Youthful Farmer Panel”.

Hunter McGregor:

The Country’s China-based correspondent is back in Shanghai adjusting to the hot weather. He says New Zealand should be concerned about China’s “struggling” economy this year but 2024 could bring a positive change.

Mike McIntyre:

The head of derivatives at Jarden previews tonight’s Global Dairy Trade auction, which he’s not feeling too positive about.

