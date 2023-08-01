Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First leader Winston Peters, to ask if he’s going to have his lunch cut by Christopher Luxon and David Seymour.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We ask the NZ First leader if his lunch is going to be cut by Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. Is he likely to be lonely and loveless on the cross benches if he gets past the 5 per cent threshold come October 14? And should Winston’s lunch be cheaper because we’ve taken the GST off fruit and veges? And does he support his potential bedfellow, National’s new roading policy?

Adam Thompson and Rhys Roberts:

Today’s farmer panel features two dynamic young entrepreneurs who have recently made appearances on the iconic Country Calendar TV programme - one the director of the Restore Native Plant Nursery, the other the chief executive of Align Farms. Plus, we also ponder emissions pricing and wool carpets in schools.

Dennis Voznesenski:

Rabobank senior grains analyst comments on world prices, after Ukrainian ports were hit by Russian missiles and Russia’s Ministry of Defence warned that all vessels travelling to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, including the largest port, Odesa, will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo. And could this grain supply crisis have a silver lining for New Zealand dairy farmers?

Professor John Hickford:

We head to Lincoln University where a lecturer has set his students “the best assignment ever” - an assignment on whether we should have wool or synthetic carpets in our schools.

Anna Boyd:

The Genetics Operations Manager Beef + Lamb NZ is just back from a whistlestop tour of North American beef farms and operational systems. Today we get her take-home message of why future collaboration is so important for the industry.

Listen below:



