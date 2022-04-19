Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with food technologist Anna Berry, to try and "Imagine Milk without a Moo".

Anna Benny:

This South Otago dairy farmer and food technologist believes commercial scale, functional replicas of dairy ingredients made without animals will become commonplace within the next 10 years - and the dairy industry needs to prepare itself for the challenge.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Why is Greenpeace outraged at the prospects of us eating a "sustainable healthy diet"? We ask one of New Zealand's leading farming academics and find out why a vegetarian diet is better for you than a vegan one. Better still, chose one with a healthy mix of animal protein in there as well.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent comments on springtime in Kentucky as the bluegrass blows in the wind. Plus, we talk about the Kentucky Derby, Joe Biden's Ukraine response and why Covid is soooo 2021 now in America.

Blair Drysdale and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a dry Southland arable farmer and a one-eyed Northland cow cocky.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert joins us on a Tuesday.

