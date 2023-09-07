Photo / Kimmy Williams, Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Green Party co-leader James Shaw, to ask whether the ETS was” doomed to failure” after another unsuccessful carbon auction.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister has his chance to talk about his party’s Ag policy, another failed carbon auction, the dirtiest election campaign ever and whether he’s been misleading us about his academic career.

Guy Lennox:

Courtesy of Agricultural Consulting Services, we talk farming, rugby, racing and the unveiling of a statue of a great horse.

Mark Hooper:

Federated Farmers’ resource management spokesperson (and Taranaki dairy farmer) is calling out the Government for dodgy deals and wasteful government spending heading into the election.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on The Voice, sugar cane juice, cats and the Rugby World Cup.

