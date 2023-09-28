Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford and Aussie correspondent Chris Russell to talk about two very different types of wallabies.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

President of Federated Farmers comments on “large pests” causing issues for farmers right across the country.

Harriet Bremner:

Applications for the 2024 Zanda McDonald Award open on Sunday (October 1). We ask the 2023 winner why young (21-35) agriculture leaders should consider entering.

Teh-han Chow:

Fonterra’s Greater China chief executive is in New Zealand this week for the annual farmer roadshow meetings. Tonight he’s in New Plymouth where he’ll be discussing the FY23 performance for the China business, why whole milk powder is proving challenging to move, and what’s happening on the ground with the Chinese economy. He also tells us why he reckons 2024 is going to be a better year for New Zealand’s dairy farmers.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks rugby, league, El Niño, climate-smart rice, and the demise of the Victorian Premier he calls “Chairman Dan”.

Bryce McKenzie:

We catch up with the Groundswell co-founder at his tractor protest rally, somewhere between Taihape and Tūrangi, as they make their way to their final destination, Auckland, on Sunday.

