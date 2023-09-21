Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell to go over the co-op’s annual results.
On with the show:
Miles Hurrell:
Fonterra’s chief executive comments on the co-op’s annual results highlighted by a final cash payout to farmers for the 22/23 season of $9.22.
James Shaw:
Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister. Has he given up any hope of being in the next government? And has Labour’s dark cloud offered the Greens a bit of a silver lining?
Richard McIntyre:
It’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and courtesy of Federated Farmers, we ask the dairy chair and Manawatū sharemilker, for some handy hints and tools to deal with tough times.
Peter Crean:
We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market today with PGG Wrightson Real Estate’s Canterbury manager.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on Eddie Jones, milk prices, shearing rates and snake bites.
