Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive comments on the co-op’s annual results highlighted by a final cash payout to farmers for the 22/23 season of $9.22.

James Shaw:

Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister. Has he given up any hope of being in the next government? And has Labour’s dark cloud offered the Greens a bit of a silver lining?

Richard McIntyre:

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and courtesy of Federated Farmers, we ask the dairy chair and Manawatū sharemilker, for some handy hints and tools to deal with tough times.

Peter Crean:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market today with PGG Wrightson Real Estate’s Canterbury manager.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Eddie Jones, milk prices, shearing rates and snake bites.

