Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Newstalk ZB drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan ahead of the Rural Issues Debate which she is monitoring tonight.

On with the show:

Heather du Plessis-Allan:

We catch up with the moderator ahead of tonight’s Ag leaders’ Rural Issues Debate at Mystery Creek brought to you by Federated Farmers, B+LNZ and DairyNZ. The big issues are emissions pricing (our insistence on being a world leader), over-regulation and suffocating compliance, knee-capping productivity, and why tax cuts are resonating, while free dental care and GST off fruit and vegetables aren’t.

Winston Peters:

We ask the NZ First leader why he’s not at Mystery Creek tonight for the Rural Issues Debate supporting the rural sector. Plus, is he a shameless, race-baiting, political opportunist? Or does he reflect what a good portion of Kiwis are quietly thinking? And could he be left desperate and dateless on the cross benches?

Andrew Gibson:

We take our monthly look at the livestock market, this time with PGG Wrightson’s Taranaki Livestock manager/auctioneer.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Eddie Jones, snake bites and the wool market.

Rowena Duncum:

We tell you how you can tune in to the Ag leaders’ Rural Issues Debate at Mystery Creek tonight at 7:30 pm - featuring Damien O’Connor, Todd McClay, James Shaw, Andrew Hoggard and Mark Patterson.

