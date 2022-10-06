Snow has been causing havoc for lambing in Canterbury this week. Photo / George Heard

Snow has been causing havoc for lambing in Canterbury this week. Photo / George Heard

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the self-titled Matua Shane Jones, for a no holds barred conversation about what gets the Prince of the Provinces' back up.

On with the show:

Grant Weller:

We head to heartland Southland to the top of the Hokonui Hills where the 2012 winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards is battling blizzard-like conditions for lambing and calving.

Shane Jones:

He's back! The Prince of the Provinces. The self-titled Matua Shane Jones. And it's no holds barred as we discuss wrong tree, wrong place, Dr Rod Carr, the Māori caucus, and the desecration of a carving in Kaitaia.

Karen Williams:

This Wairarapa arable farmer (and former vice president of Federated Farmers) says her cropping farm is more suitable for growing rice at the moment rather than grain.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent laments the NRL Grand Final result, the wettest year ever in Sydney and the make-up of the world's best coffee.

John Duffy:

PGG Wrightson's Otago Regional Livestock Manager updates stock sales in his region from a very chilly, snow-clad Alexandra.

Listen below: