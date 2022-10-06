Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the self-titled Matua Shane Jones, for a no holds barred conversation about what gets the Prince of the Provinces' back up.
On with the show:
Grant Weller:
We head to heartland Southland to the top of the Hokonui Hills where the 2012 winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards is battling blizzard-like conditions for lambing and calving.
Shane Jones:
He's back! The Prince of the Provinces. The self-titled Matua Shane Jones. And it's no holds barred as we discuss wrong tree, wrong place, Dr Rod Carr, the Māori caucus, and the desecration of a carving in Kaitaia.
Karen Williams:
This Wairarapa arable farmer (and former vice president of Federated Farmers) says her cropping farm is more suitable for growing rice at the moment rather than grain.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent laments the NRL Grand Final result, the wettest year ever in Sydney and the make-up of the world's best coffee.
John Duffy:
PGG Wrightson's Otago Regional Livestock Manager updates stock sales in his region from a very chilly, snow-clad Alexandra.
Listen below: