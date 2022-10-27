Photo / New Zealand Herald

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Southland Federated Farmers vice president Bernadette Hunt, to find out about a protest meeting held last night in Invercargill, against a growing list of government regulations that are “not fit for purpose”.

On with the show:

Bernadette Hunt:

The outspoken vice president of Southland Federated Farmers reviews last night’s big protest meeting in Invercargill where the absurdity of winter grazing and carbon tax regulations got the 800-strong attendees all fired up.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader sings the praises of his loyal deputy, the Prince of the Provinces Shane Jones, but denies his party is a one-man dictatorship. He also comments on Jacinda Ardern, David Seymour, FPAs, subsidised Teslas for rich people and why virtue-signalling will be the demise of us.

Todd Charteris and Sarah Peake:

We announce the winners of the 2022 Rabobank Good Deeds promotion (with the top prize of $5000 cash and a day’s labour from the teams at Rabobank and The Country) going to Te Ranga Primary School in the Bay of Plenty, which is creating a “bush classroom” for its pupils.

Peter Berg:

It’s day one of a two-day conference at Te Papa - O Tātou Ngahere - where enhancing and growing native forests is the goal of the attendees. We chat with a man who’s one of the leading lights, the chair of Tāne’s Tree Trust.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks T20 cricket, bad weather, crop losses and the record price ($49,000) for a Kelpie sheepdog.

Listen below:



