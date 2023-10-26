The Country Full Show: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches a wave with the founder of Surfing for Farmers, which was honoured at the B+LNZ Awards.

Richard McIntyre

We catch up with the Federated Farmers Dairy Chair who’s just back from the International Dairy Federation world conference in Chicago, where he was looking at how other dairying nations are faring and how they are being supported by their governments. [Parental warning - contains a tall building story].

Bruce Cameron

Earlier this morning we tracked down the chairman of Zespri in Belgium to talk promising kiwifruit returns, the Rugby World Cup and historical tourism on the Western Front.

Stephen Thomson

We’re joined by the founder of “Surfing for Farmers” which was honoured with the FMG Rural Champion Award at the B+LNZ Awards last week in Christchurch.

Chris Russell

Our Australian correspondent comments on the El Nino drought, debate in the dairy industry, a 32km hole in a 6000km dingo fence, and the “Big Show” in action at the Cricket World Cup.

