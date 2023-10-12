Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, to find out more about rural telethon The Big Feed, which is back for 2023.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers President and Meat the Need co-founder talks about getting out to vote and the return of the country’s second annual rural telethon The Big Feed on December 14, to raise as many meals as possible to distribute to families in need, and to bring rural and urban communities together across the country.

Adam Thompson:

The Restore Native owner and former Zanda McDonald Award finalist talks nudity, saving the planet and his wonderful Trees for Tairawhiti initiative which is now up to over 10,000 donated native plants.

Nicky Hyslop:

South Canterbury farmer and a farmer director of Beef + Lamb NZ. We reviewed yesterday’s New Season Outlook for 2023-24, and it makes for sobering reading.

John Duffy:

We take our monthly look at the market with PGG Wrightson Livestock. Today it’s the turn of the Otago Regional Manager, based out of Alexandra.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent talks about The Voice referendum, sheep meat prices, hemp the wonder crop and a new horse race to rival the Melbourne Cup.

Brendan “Boof” Laney:

We lighten things up a bit by previewing the Meads and Lochore Cup finals in Heartland Rugby, with an international legend who started his career as a schoolboy with South Canterbury.

Listen below:







