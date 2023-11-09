Photo / Ross Setford

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the outgoing Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor, to take a look back at six years in the job.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The outgoing Minister of Agriculture reflects on the past six years in the job, the highs and the lows, turning down several OIO requests for forestry conversion on his way out the door, and whether he has any regrets about the tsunami of regulations he foisted upon farmers.

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers is “cautiously optimistic” about where Fonterra has landed with its long-awaited on-farm emissions reduction target. The Co-operative is targeting a 30 per cent intensity reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030 (from a 2018 baseline) which will see it further reduce the emissions profile of its products (86 per cent of Fonterra’s emissions come from on-farm).

Kevin Mortensen:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural livestock market, particularly the sheep industry, which is struggling through a downturn.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the Big Show, biting crocodiles, drought, and falling lamb prices.

