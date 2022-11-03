Darfield High School students take part in “drive your tractor to school day”. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a yarn to Darfield High School principal Andy England, to find out more about his school encouraging students to drive their tractors to the classroom this week.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

He’s a real favourite on The Country, even though we don’t always like the message. Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist says the world (and its economy) is a messy place at the moment but he remains an optimist in the long term.

Andy England:

The principal at Darfield High School, says that on Tuesday the senior ag students had a “drive your tractor to school day”.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent - an expert in ruminant nutrition - talks about a new synthetic implant for burping cows, as science searches for mitigation methods for methane GHG emissions from ruminants.

Listen below:



