Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to American academic and scientist, Dr Tom Sheahan, about why he thinks methane and nitrous oxide are “irrelevant greenhouse gases”.

Dr Tom Sheahan:

In today’s feature interview, we catch up with an American academic and scientist who says methane and nitrous oxide are “the irrelevant greenhouse gases” and are not responsible for global warming! Is he a climate change denier or are New Zealand farmers being sold a pup by Jacinda and James?

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

We wrap the highly successful first season of Nadia’s Farm, ask if there’ll be a second, and celebrate the launch of a new fragrance (made from sheep dags) with all the proceeds going to the Rural Support Trust.

Tom Young:

The National Livestock manager for Affco talks Fieldays, the challenge of staffing plants and the price prospects for lamb and beef for the coming season.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on a new “green” sailing ship for live export, lamb prices and tapping into the burgeoning Indian wine market.

