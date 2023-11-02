Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Jarden’s head of derivatives, Mike McIntyre, to ask where the futures markets (and GDT Pulse) are currently at.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers shares his concerns over the Reserve Bank’s latest financial stability report, and the threat posed to farming.

Jim Hopkins:

A rural commentator and raconteur gets serious over the potential shape of the new government, the demise of Three Waters, and why he reckons water metering is a good thing.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Eddie Jones walking away from the Wallabies and Aussie farmers walking away from an FTA with the EU.

Mike McIntyre:

With no GDT auction this week (five Tuesday nights this month), and after four positive auctions on the bounce, we ask Jarden’s head of derivatives, where the futures markets (and GDT Pulse) are currently at. And how is domestic and global supply shaping up?

