Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell about the co-op's opening forecast milk price for the 2022/23 season.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the co-op's opening forecast milk price (midpoint $9) for the 2022/23 season and why NZ's biggest company has suffered a 20 per cent fall in earnings for the first nine months of its financial year.

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers on the Fed's Provincial AGM season. She also talks about a forum on Monday night that discussed the sobering thoughts and courageous comments from the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Energy, who was live from Ukraine.

Lain Jager:

The former chief executive of Zespri is now the "Thought Leaders Group Chair" of New Zealand's first Food and Fibre Sector Think Tank, which has been tasked with reframing food sector opportunities. But is it all just a woke talk-fest?

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent what a Labour government could mean for farmers and what the rise of oat milk/juice could mean for the dairy industry.

