File photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, to find out more about the co-op’s revised milk price forecast.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra has good news and bad news. The good news is the profit is up, the dividend is up, and the proposed capital return has been brought forward. The bad news is the milk price for this season and next, is down.

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister ponders polls, power, tax cuts, the OCR and whether his Government is going down the 2008 nanny-state rabbit hole of lecturing the great unwashed about showers and shower heads.

Grant McMaster:

We update the South Island and New Zealand Dog Trial Champs from Warepa in South Otago.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based Macroeconomic Strategist comments on Wednesday’s OCR announcement (interest rates higher for longer?) and he provides a global economic update.

Mark de Latour:

The chief executive of Open Country Dairy on how the second biggest dairy company in New Zealand compares to the biggest.

Listen below:







