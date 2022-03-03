Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Forestry Minister Stuart Nash about the new rules the Government is proposing for carbon farming.

On with the show:

Stuart Nash:

The Forestry Minister says he's proposing to exclude exotic species (pines) from the permanent forest category (carbon farming) and he's putting it up for public submission from March 14. Plus, we ask him if he thinks the police did a good job moving on the anti-mandate protesters at Parliament.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on carbon farming, He Waka Eke Noa consultation and migrant labour.



Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks floods and fighting.

Duncan Humm:

One of the moderators of the NZ Farming Facebook page comments on the role of social media in the primary sector as we look at the good, the bad and the ugly online.

