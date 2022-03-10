Photo / Kim Gillespie

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to National Party Leader Christopher Luxon, who isolating at home in Auckland after a positive Covid test.

Christopher Luxon:

He was supposed to be live in our Dunedin studio today but instead, we find the National Party leader at his home in Auckland isolating after a positive Covid test. Today we ponder the outcome of tonight's TVNZ political poll, National's new tax policy, and agree on the prospect of a TVNZ/RNZ merger.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on the organisation's latest farmer confidence survey which sees record low farmer confidence despite record-high commodity prices. Go figure that one?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior agricultural analyst and author of the bank's latest Global Dairy Quarterly "How high for how long?" report says dairy prices are expected to remain elevated in the near term, but the longer-term outlook is less certain.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent comments on the complexities of shipping personal freight into China and whether the key daigou trade channel will make a return under such strict conditions.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about record flooding, new varieties of wheat needed for farming under climate change, and we pay tribute to the lovable larrikin, Warnie.

Listen below: