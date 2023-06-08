File photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, to find out the Feds’ wish list for New Zealand’s next government.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers launches the industry-good body’s 12 key policy changes (wish list) for New Zealand’s next government, to restore farmer confidence.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader talks about Fieldays, He Waka Eke Noa, a government in self-destruct mode, ageism and Ronald Reagan.

Blair McLean:

We catch up with our viticulture correspondent at the NZ Summerfruit Conference in Queenstown as we look at the state of the industry. How will climate affect our ability to grow stone fruit?

Shane Gerken:

PGG Wrightson’s South Island Livestock Manager joins us to celebrate 41 years of his company supporting the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about falling milk prices, live cattle export, and the story of the only warhorse to return home from WWI.

Listen below:



