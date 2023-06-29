File photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Green Party co-leader James Shaw, to talk about agricultural emissions from New Zealand’s major trading partners.

On with the show:

Thomas Bailey:

Rabobank’s Chicago-based senior consumer food analyst says that while the hype is over for disruptive food products, incremental innovation is back on. You can read all about it in a new report, Disruptive Food Products Prove to be More Hype than Bite.

James Shaw:

We ask the Climate Change Minister about ag emissions from our major trading partners and whether that has any relevance (as per Act’s policy). Also, we ask who is left to run the country and whether the Prime Minister may have to second some more Greens to be Cabinet Ministers!

Lindy Nelson:

The Safer Farms Chair launches a new health and safety campaign and strategy to help reduce injuries and fatalities on farms. The “Half Arsed Stops Here” campaign and Farm Without Harm strategy take the health and safety message straight to the heart of rural communities. As part of the initiative, industry leaders and farmers from across the country are signing a pledge to keep those working on farms healthy and safe.

Chris Russell:

From Streaky Bay (SA), our Australian correspondent talks Tay Tay and the Ashes and a bit of farming to boot!

Ed Taylor:

The general manager of Warbirds over Wānaka on next Easter’s event, the first in six years. It was last held in 2018, attracting some 55,000 visitors over three days and pumping $42 million into the regional economy. Tickets are on sale today.

