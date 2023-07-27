Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny, to find out why he has lowered his farmgate milk price.
On with the show:
Nathan Penny:
Westpac’s rural economist has slashed his farmgate milk price forecast for the 2023-24 season by $1.10 down to $7.80/kg MS. He had been very bullish previously with a near-$9 expectation, but said the main reason for hacking the forecast is ongoing sluggishness in the Chinese economy. Plus, we ask about plunging red meat prices.
Angela Blair:
A South Canterbury farmer has set up a petition calling on the Government to only use wool carpets in its buildings. It comes after the Ministry of Education’s decision to fit out hundreds of rural schools with US-made nylon carpet. The decision caused outrage in rural areas where farmers are struggling to garner good profits off their wool clip.
James Shaw:
We ask the Climate Change Minister if the Government reset of the ETS (with a new floor price of $60/tonne) will stabilise the carbon market. It tanked after settings were tightened in Dec 2022, from $88 to just $33, with no credits traded in the first two auctions of 2023. And if the ideal scenario is eventually a carbon price of zero, where does that leave the carbon farmers currently planting trees?
Chris Russell:
We find our Australian correspondent in Albany WA, where we talk truffle farming, woke cultural regulations killing farming, the Bledisloe Cup and The Ashes.
Listen below: