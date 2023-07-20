FIle photo / Leanne Warr

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with rural raconteur Jim Hopkins, ahead of the big fundraising debate for the IHC in his home patch - Oamaru.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on Fonterra moving from burning coal, a morning with the bank manager and maintaining good mental health.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

John McOviney:

King Country farmer (20,000 stock units) and the chief executive of Steelfort, has just returned from two months in Italy. Today we talk wokeness and wetness.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur will be in full voice at the Oamaru Opera House on Saturday night in a big fundraising debate for the IHC.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent why they’re cutting our lunch in China.

