Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with the new vice president of Federated Farmers, Colin Hurst, to find out what makes him tick.
On with the show:
James Shaw:
The Green Party co-leader comments on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ruling out a capital gains tax; efforts to recognise different forms of on-farm sequestration, and why his party supports wool carpets in schools.
Colin Hurst:
The new vice president of Federated Farmers looks back on his 23 years with the organisation, along with what he thinks of the government putting synthetic - not wool - carpets in schools and Kāinga Ora housing.
Chris Russell:
Our Aussie correspondent on why his country walked away from the European Union free trade agreement that New Zealand signed up for. He also talks about a dire strong wool market across the ditch.
Seth Carrier:
Niwa’s weather forecaster on what to expect for Matariki weekend and whether it will stop raining for the drenched parts of New Zealand.
Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:
Norwood’s ambassador looks forward to a very Barrett All Blacks v South Africa clash this weekend, with all three sons playing. He also gives an update on how calving’s going on his Taranaki farm.
Listen below: