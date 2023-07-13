File photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with the new vice president of Federated Farmers, Colin Hurst, to find out what makes him tick.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader comments on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ruling out a capital gains tax; efforts to recognise different forms of on-farm sequestration, and why his party supports wool carpets in schools.

Colin Hurst:

The new vice president of Federated Farmers looks back on his 23 years with the organisation, along with what he thinks of the government putting synthetic - not wool - carpets in schools and Kāinga Ora housing.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent on why his country walked away from the European Union free trade agreement that New Zealand signed up for. He also talks about a dire strong wool market across the ditch.

Seth Carrier:

Niwa’s weather forecaster on what to expect for Matariki weekend and whether it will stop raining for the drenched parts of New Zealand.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

Norwood’s ambassador looks forward to a very Barrett All Blacks v South Africa clash this weekend, with all three sons playing. He also gives an update on how calving’s going on his Taranaki farm.

